Macron exhorts China to play 'major role' in finding 'path to peace' in Ukraine

Beijing: On a three-day state visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that Beijing could play a major role in finding a “path to peace” in Ukraine.

Addressing the French citizens after touching down in the Chinese capital, Macron said, “China, with its close relationship with Russia, which has been reaffirmed in recent days, can play a major role.”

Speaking about his country’s role, he said France would engage “in this shared responsibility for peace and stability”.

Macron is in China for a visit in which he hopes to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while also forging closer ties with a crucial trade partner.

Also visiting Beijing this week is European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who met Macron in Paris on Monday to coordinate preparations.

In his speech at the French embassy in Beijing, Macron said that Europe must not “separate” from China economically.

“We must not disassociate ourselves, separate ourselves from China,” Macron told a gathering of Beijing’s French community, saying France would “commit proactively to continue to have a commercial relationship with China”.

