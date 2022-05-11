Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga's distressed Paris sneakers leave internet baffled

The company has said in the press release that the shabby-looking aesthetic of the sneakers aims to suggest that they are meant to be worn for a lifetime

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga, which is known for its over-the-top products, has launched its limited collection of overly distressed sneakers called ‘Paris Sneaker’.

Available in red, black, and white colours, the newly-launched product has been released in high top and mule varieties and costs $625 and $495 respectively. It is to be noted that the sneakers are available for pre-order and have been made with fully-destroyed cotton and rubber and feature ripping on its entire fabric. The brand’s logo has been printed at the edge of the toe and its graffiti logo in colour contrast is there on the sole.

The company has said in the press release that the shabby-looking aesthetic of the sneakers aims to suggest that they are meant to be worn for a lifetime.

Social media users were quick to react to the worn-out look of the footwear. A user wrote that if someone bought the $1,850 Balenciaga sneaker that looked like it was run over by a lawnmower, the person should seek help. He also asked the one buying it to reach out to him as he wanted to understand what made him buy the sneakers.

If you bought the $1,850 Balenciaga sneaker that looks like it was run over by a lawnmower please seek help but also please reach out to me because I would like to understand where your mind was at in that moment. — brendandunne (@brendandunne) May 10, 2022

Another trolled the brand by posting a photo of the sneakers and wrote, "These are the brand-new Balenciaga Paris sneakers that are being sold for $1850." He added, "Mad people have been ahead of trend for years."

These are the brand new balenciaga Paris sneakers that are being sold for $1850 , mad people have been ahead of trend for years😂 pic.twitter.com/0SlhtYLQ11 — jeff (@jefff256) May 10, 2022



A user tweeted a video to associate the sneakers with garbage.

No one: The new Balenciaga sneakers: pic.twitter.com/AvHqJPZjc3 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) May 10, 2022

Another user even tagged actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh asking him if he would go with these sneakers.

@diljitdosanjh would you like to go with this collection? https://t.co/5vZyk68D7s — Harpreet (@Harpree56815689) May 10, 2022

Dosanjh is a huge fan of different types of sneakers and is known for his footwear collection.

The sneakers will be available on the brand's website. So far, these shoes have been available in European markets. The US and Middle East stores will get the collection on 16 May while Japan is expected to have it on 23 May.