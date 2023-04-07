LSE Hinduphobia Case: Indian High Commission in UK reaches out to Karan Kataria, says 'watching developments'

New Delhi: Amish Tripathi, India’s Minister (Culture & Education), High Commission of India & Director, on Friday met Karan Kataria — an Indian-origin student pursuing Masters in law at London of School of Economics (LSE) – on Friday and assured him of justice.

Karan was disqualified from running for general secretary of the student’s union for alleged links with the RSS and Hindu nationalism.

Talking to Firstpost, Karan said: “Amish ji met me morning today (7 April). He assured me that justice will be done. The Indian High Commission said that they are observing all the developments and ascertaining facts.”

The High Commission of India in UK said it has noted Karan’s concerns and is keeping track of developments.

Karan was disqualified from running for general secretary of the student’s union allegedly orchestrated by an academic -- Mukulika Banerjee -- close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The Rahul Gandhi link in LSE anti-India Hinduphobia case

Firstpost earlier reported that Banerjee could have been powering this hate campaign against Karan, ostensibly for having links with the Hindu right, the RSS in particular.

Sources told Firstpost that the interference by Banerjee in students’ affairs has already been brought to the notice of the LSE administration.

Meanwhile, Karan, speaking to Firstpost, had said that he would do everything to guard the honour of the India.

