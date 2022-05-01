Loyalty Day 2022: Know history and significance of the special day celebrated across the US

Before its name change to Loyalty Day, it was dubbed Americanisation Day in 1921 and founded essentially as a response to the Russian Revolution of 1917

Every year, Americans celebrate Loyalty Day on 1 May to reiterate their love and loyalty for the United States. American citizens recognise the heritage of American freedom and reaffirm their loyalty to the United States on this special day.

History

In 1958, then US President Dwight D Eisenhower proclaimed 1 May as Loyalty Day. However, the day was first observed nationally in 1921 and was celebrated as Americanisation Day.

The day was celebrated as a response to the Russian Revolution of 1917 and to counter International Workers' Day or May Day, which is observed on 1 May.

Loyalty Day aims to shed light on the historic events which led to the formation of the United States. In 1958, the day was recognised by the US Congress, which felt the need to honour the country and remind people of the loyalty they owe to the nation and how important the gift of freedom is.

Since then, every president that comes to power is required to announce the celebration of the day by proclaiming that US flag be raised at all government buildings.

Significance

The day aims to reiterate a sense of loyalty in Americans and to remind them how the country attained independence in 1776. The day also celebrates the nation's founders and highlights their sacrifices.

Celebrations

On the occasion of Loyalty Day, a parade is organised every year to honour the nation. People either participate in the parade or watch it with their friends and family to feel the patriotic spirit. Events are also organised at schools and other educational institutions to instill the feeling of patriotism among children from an early age.

