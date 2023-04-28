‘Love Matters’: Why does the Church of England love singles?

The Church of England has evoked a newfound respect for people who are single by equating singleness with Jesus’ own status.

“Jesus’ own singleness should ensure that the Church of England celebrates singleness,” the church said in its “Love Matters” report.

The report was brought together by the archbishops of Canterbury and York. It said that single people should be valued as much as married people.

It added that the church “encourages us to prioritise the hopes, needs and aspirations of families – in all their diversity.”

Most Reverend Justin Welby and the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell – the Archbishops of Canterbury and York respectively – formed a commission in 2021 in a bid to examine relationships and families after they recognised that “family life in the 21st century is fluid and diverse,” the New York Times reported.

The commission also acknowledges the fact that some people do not wish to be in a family or couple unit and that singleness can be a “deliberate choice.”

“Sometimes the right partner has not been found, and sometimes separation, divorce or death has resulted in the loss of a partner,” the report added.

In another deviation from its traditional teachings, the Church of England said that singleness should be “honoured” instead of being shamed.

Paul Butler, the co-chair of the commission, further explained, “The report reveals that the shape of family changes through our lives,” Butler said. “It further shows that there is no one best shape, except that loving long-term relationships are absolutely key for us all to flourish.”

Is there a rise in singleness?

Apparently, yes.

Britain, for example, saw an overall increase in the number of people living alone. According to data from Office for National Statistics, the UK saw an eight per cent jump in singleness from 2011 to 2021.

Meanwhile, a study by Pew Research found that four-in-ten Americans aged between 25 to 54 are single.

The reason for staying single has been attributed to a decline in marriage among adults who are at prime working age.

In China, a recent report revealed that the population of unmarried women over the age of 30 is increasing. Lifestyle and cultural differences between urban and rural populations of the country is what’s driving people to stay single.

‘God is neither male nor female’

In February, the C of E shocked everyone with another statement where it claimed that God is gender fluid.

The Church will launch a new project in spring to discuss the matter of exploring alternative or gender-neutral terms to refer to God.

Any potential alteration, which would mark a break from the traditional Christian and Jewish teachings, would require approval from the synod – the Church’s decision-making body.

The project has been launched as a response to a question posed by Rev Joanna Stobart, vicar Ilminster and Whitelackington in Somerset at the synod, who said she wishes that the Church uses “more inclusive language” and refers to God in a “non-gendered way.”

“Exploring the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years,” said Rt Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the liturgical commission.

He added, “After some dialogue between the two commissions in this area, a new joint project on gendered language will begin this spring. In common with other potential changes to authorised liturgical provision, changing the wording and number of authorised forms of absolution would require a full synodical process for approval.”

It, however, remains unclear which term would replace “Our Father” in the Lord’s Prayer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.