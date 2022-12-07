'Love Island' star Maura Higgins skips fashion awards due to 'not very appropriate' outfit
London: In a “nightmare” turn of events, ‘Love Island’ star Maura Higgins decided not to attend British Fashion Awards at the last minute as her outfit was “not very appropriate” for the occasion.
In a video, the 32-year-old shared that she was preparing to attend the event on Monday night, but “decided not to go” just minutes before she was due on the red carpet after not feeling comfortable in her custom-made gown, Daily Mail reported.
In the Instagram clip shared from her hotel room, she said, “”So guys, everyone is messaging me like, ‘Where are ya and where are the red carpet pictures?’ I’ve had a bit of a nightmare. So obviously you can see I am fully ready. Glam team are on point as usual. Basically…. the dress, the shoes, everything wasn’t something I’d wear.’
She added, “I don’t really know what to say, it’s like, I just feel it’s not very appropriate for the Fashion Awards. I obviously do like to go daring, you guys know that, but I just feel, I don’t know. It’s just not right. So yeah, I’ve decided not to go. I’m still in the hotel as you can see.”
