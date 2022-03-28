Love has no boundaries: Vietnamese man tries to row from Thailand to India to meet wife, here's what happened

Words alone aren't always enough. You can tell someone you love them, but matching your actions to your words is difficult. In a recent incident, a 37-year-old Vietnamese man named Ho Hoang Hung proved that 'love has no boundaries' when he went on a journey to row about 2,000 kilometres from Thailand to India to see his wife, who is employed in Mumbai.

His intentions were apparent to complete his journey to India, but he was unable to do so because he was ill-equipped to travel such a large distance in his inflatable boat, which lacked a navigation system and had insufficient water and food. According to The Guardian, the man only had a suitcase, an almost empty water bottle, and approximately 10 packets of instant noodles.

Fortunately, a fishing boat saw Hung rowing his vessel near the Similan Islands, roughly 80 kilometres off the Thai mainland, and contacted the navy's marine security unit, which was able to rescue him.

Hung informed the Thai Navy that he was obligated to undertake on the risky voyage because he hadn't seen his wife in two years due to the pandemic regulations. On 2 March , the 37-year-old traveled from Vietnam to Thailand's Suvarnabhumi airport in the hopes of catching a flight to India but he couldn't get a visa. He then took a bus to Phuket, where he purchased an inflatable boat and decided to sail it all the way to the Indian shore on 5 March.

The incident was reported on the Thai Navy's Facebook page. The navy wrote while publishing his photos, “No matter how big the ocean is it can’t block this man’s true love.”

Have a look:

https://www.facebook.com/RoyalThaiNavyFanpage/posts/pfbid03AqaPPYo2CFcCNC4vrPgLfKBk4c5i7tJGGKND32xuoo3uFGr3C1QC4V113SsDbNdl

What do you think about Hung's story of love?

