Los Angeles: Man scares mountain lion away by imitating its roar, watch viral video here

Most of us would freeze at the sight of a lion if it appeared unexpectedly in front of us. However, a hiker’s intelligent response to a mountain lion that was stalking him caused the animal to flee in fear.

In a viral video being widely circulated on the internet, a shadow of a man and his legs can be seen while he is on a mountain, walking through a trail of dry undergrowth. While the man is walking, a mountain lion suddenly appears and seems ready to pounce of the man.

As the hiker sees the lion standing almost 10 feet away from him, he screams in fright and tries to back away from the animal.

He then quickly turns towards the wild cat and mimics a roar. He repeats his actions in order to frighten the mountain lion. The carnivore gets confused by the hiker’s yells and dives into the dry bushes, fleeing out of sight.

The mountain lion appeared to be a cub weighing around between 130 to 150lbs, as per a report by The Daily Mail.

As per the description given in the viral video, the incident occurred in Los Angeles, California on 8 January this year. The unnamed hiker also wrote in the caption, ‘I was stalked by a mountain lion so I ran up on and scared it away with a roar at the last minute’.

The video has been shared on YouTube by the channel ViralHog. It was posted on 10 January and has gained over 323,243 views till now, along with 9,300 likes.

A number of internet users have shared their views in the comment section of the footage, praising the man’s prompt action and also stating how lucky he was to have escaped alive.

Some users said that intimidation worked for scaring away lions. Another user mentioned that if the man had not turned around and seen the lion, he would have met an untimely end.

Several social media users also asked the man to be careful while hiking alone in the future.

