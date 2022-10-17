New Delhi: A victim of child sex abuse Arthur Smyth has named Lord Louis Mountbatten as one of his tormentors at a notorious young person’s home and initiated legal proceedings against several institutions in the North, according to a Sunday Life report in Belfast.

A statement released on behalf of Smyth indicates that pre action letters of claim have been sent to the Business Services Organisation, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, UK Secretary of State, Chief Constable of PSNI and The Department of Health alleging negligence and breach of duty of care in relation to Arthur’s time spent in Kincora and North Road Children’s Home.

A resident of Kincora in the 1970s, Smyth was made available to Mountbatten by William McGrath – one of the three men, the other two being Joseph Mains and Raymond Semple – who ran Kincora and were convicted of child abuse in December 1981.

According to Ireland’s Village magazine report, Smyth was abused twice in Kincora in 1977 by Mountbatten, his fourth victim, and was later exploited by McGrath for months. In later life, the trauma of what he had experienced drove him to attempt suicide by driving his motor cycle into oncoming traffic. He was badly injured and taken to hospital.

McGrath and Mains were part of an Anglo-Irish paedophile ring, now known as the Anglo-Irish Vice Ring (A-IVR). Children in care were trafficked to VIPs including Lord Louis Mountbatten, who had a holiday home in Co. Sligo in the Republic of Ireland; Peter Montgomery, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone and Sir Anthony Blunt, the Keeper of the Queen’s Pictures who was a frequent visitor to Peter Montgomery in Co. Tyrone, to name a few.

Mains, who worked with McGrath at Kincora, trafficked at least three other boys to Mountbatten in Co. Sligo in the Republic of Ireland where he took his annual holiday each August. Mountbatten owned Classiebawn, a mock Baronial castle in Sligo.

One of the victims was Stephen Waring. He and another boy, ‘Sean’, were abused by Mountbatten in August of 1977, according to Village magazine report.

After his abuse at Classiebawn, Waring escaped from Kincora. The RUC were alarmed especially as he and ‘Sean’ were threatening to expose the abuse which they had suffered.

He managed to reach Liverpool, but was captured by the police and put back on the Belfast-Liverpool Monarch Ferry. Waring was placed in a part of the ship which did not have access to the sea. Somehow, he broke out of it and climbed over the vessel’s railings and plunged to his death. His body was never recovered.

‘Sean’, the boy who accompanied Waring to Classiebawn, has spoken to Village magazine on numerous occasions. He has also spoke to Andrew Lownie, author of a biography of Mountbatten (published in 2019).

The abuse suffered by Waring and ‘Sean’ took place in a building adjacent to Classiebawn Castle.

‘Amal’ is the fourth person who has accused Mountbatten of child sex abuse committed in Ireland. He was 16 when he was trafficked from London to Mountbatten in Co. Sligo.

He told Lownie how he remembered “being brought to Mullaghmore during the summer of 1977”. He says he met Mountbatten four times that summer on day trips from Belfast. Each time the encounter, lasting an hour, took place in a suite at a hotel by the harbour about 15 minutes from Classiebawn.

According to the report, Lownie’s research also unearthed a number of FBI files which revealed that the Royal had been gripped by “a lust for young boys”.

The FBI began compiling its Mountbatten dossier in February 1944, shortly after Mountbatten became Supreme Allied Commander of Southeast Asia.

Norman Nield, a naval rating, was Mountbatten’s personal driver between 1942-43. At the time Mountbatten was living in a large house at Fareham, Hampshire, near Portsmouth. According to Nield, Mountbatten was a “boy lover” and a “sexual deviate” who preyed on young boys to fulfil his bizarre sexual fantasies.

Now, legal papers have been lodged in Belfast against the Chief Constable of the PSNI and others by Smyth. His claim relates to the sexual abuse he suffered as an 11-year old child at Kincora Boys’ Home . If his claim stacks up, he will become the latest in a growing list of boys abused by Mountbatten, four of them in Ireland.

With inputs from agencies

