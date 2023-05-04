Look forward to constructive discussions: Pak FM ahead of SCO meet

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa, on Thursday said he is looking forward to constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries.

“On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO,” he tweeted.

“During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries,” he added.

India is hosting the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations at a two-day conclave in Goa beginning Thursday amid the escalating confrontation between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine and concerns over China’s expansionist behaviour.

Besides Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov are among those set to attend the meeting that will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The overall situation in Afghanistan including apprehensions that the country may turn into a breeding ground for terrorism under the Taliban rule as well as the fast evolving regional security situation are expected to figure prominently during the deliberations.

However, the spotlight is expected to be also on whether there will be a bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Bhutto-Zardari on the sidelines of the SCO conclave.

People familiar with the preparations for the conclave said Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from China, Russia and some other member nations of the grouping. The bilateral talks with Qin and Lavrov are likely to take place on Thursday at a beach resort in Benaulim on Thursday. But there is no indication yet of such a meeting between Jaishankar and Bhutto-Zardari.

The people said while Qin and Lavrov are set to arrive in Goa in the first half of the day on Thursday, Bhutto-Zardari’s flight is expected to touch down late afternoon.

Jaishankar is set to welcome his counterparts from the SCO countries at a gala reception on Thursday evening while the main deliberations of the conclave will take place on Friday. India is emerging as a key player among the SCO countries though China and Russia are seen as the major drivers of the grouping that is increasingly seen as an “alternative” to NATO.

(With inputs from PTI)

