'Long live Ukraine': Video showing woman soldier's hope for future goes viral, watch here

Amid the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a video of a Ukrainian woman soldier has gone viral on the internet. Social media users were moved by the lady soldier's optimism about the future.

In the 13-second video clip, the Ukrainian woman soldier can be heard saying that she is alive and everything will be fine ‘Long live Ukraine’. The name of the soldier and the video's original source is unknown.

The enthusiasm of women in the #UkrainianArmedForces is also on the rise and currently 36,000 women are performing their duties in the #UkraineRussiaWar.

As the internet is filled with photos and videos showing people's plight amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the positive outlook and upbeat attitude of Ukrainian soldiers and citizens are comforting millions of people who are disturbed by the current situation. According to Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry issued an order in December last year that expanded the scope of conscription for women in the event of a war-like emergency. Women aged between 18 to 60 years who work in almost 100 professional fields were obliged to register with their local conscription office, as per the order. Professionals from the banking industry, the media and even restaurant workers were among those on the list. The Wall Street Journal reported that women account for 15 percent of Ukraine's armed force. This percentage is likely to have increased as a result of the full military mobilisation orders. However, people have praised the woman soldier for her bravery and hopefulness. They also prayed for the safety of the soldier. Saluting the woman soldier for her optimism, a Twitter user prayed for her safety.

Another user prayed for the glory of the Ukrainian soldiers.

A Twitter user supported Ukrainian people by saying the world is with them. Another user prayed for the woman soldier’s safety.

‘Extraordinary soldier’, said a Twitter user.

