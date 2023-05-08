London police investigate registration of three vehicles in Nawaz Sharif’s name

The London Police is investigating the registration of three vehicles under the name of Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif without his consent or knowledge.

Nawaz Sharif’s party PML-N has said that the vehicles could be misused for a crime or for terrorism, Dawn reported.

He has been living in self-imposed exile in the UK since 2019, while his brother Shehbaz Sharif is currently serving as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Imran Khan’s PTI-led government had earlier cancelled Nawaz’s diplomatic passport after he was declared a proclaimed offender by a Pakistani court on corruption charges.

At first, Nawaz got to know about the vehicles falsely registered in his name when the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) sent a letter to his residence at Avenfield House along with the registration details of a vehicle attributed to him.

Later an investigation was launched after Nawaz’s office reported the activity in March to the DVLA.

The second incident took place last month when another vehicle was registered under the former Pakistani PM’s name, said Khurram Butt, a London-based PML-N spokesperson.

Later on, the third vehicle under Nawaz’s name was discovered when a traffic violation fine was issued, which Butt claimed as “uncovering a malicious attempt by some individuals to exploit the name and reputation of the PML-N leader for criminal purposes”.

Authorities in London are further investigating the matter and following up on all leads, while Nawaz has reported been informed that his name was removed from the vehicle registrations.

Further, the ex-prime minister has been advised to pursue the matter with police as it revealed a fraudulent claim made in his name.

Meanwhile, the party spokesperson suspected that Nawaz’s name was being deliberately used for wrong purposes.

Also, he suspected that supporters of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were behind the fraudulent act.

(With inputs from agencies)

