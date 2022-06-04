London Police evacuate Trafalgar Square after suspicious car spotted near Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations

Scotland Yard later confirmed a ‘small controlled explosion’ had been carried out and that it was not terrorism related

British police on Saturday briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square after reports of a suspicious vehicle yards away from where part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations were to be held, according to The Guardian. However, police later clarified that it was not 'terrorism related'.

Police attended a report from a member of the public at 09:22hrs of a suspicious vehicle in Trafalgar Square. This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism related. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) June 4, 2022

According to the report, people near the scene said they had heard a bang. Later, Scotland Yard confirmed a “small controlled explosion” had been carried out but it was not terrorism related. The square, which hosts Nelson’s Column and stretches out in front of the National Gallery, has since been reopened.

Meanwhile, Britain geared up Saturday for a "party at the palace" concert starring Diana Ross and Andrea Bocelli, set to be watched by millions to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The concert is the climax of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee, with 22,000 people set to attend in person outside Buckingham Palace.

Motown legend Ross, performing for the first time in Britain in 15 years, is one of the star attractions at the event, to be held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the queen's central London residence.

Rockers Queen and Adam Lambert will open the show, with Italian opera star Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer also featuring in the line-up.

Other performers include Alicia Keys, Craig David and Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder. Elton John has recorded a tribute.

"We're so excited to be here," said attendee David Hitchins, one of thousands queuing hours ahead of the event with his wife. He was gifted two tickets after raising money for the national health service.

