London court to issue warrant on Julian Assange's extradition to US on April 20
The WikiLeaks founder is wanted by the US on espionage charges after organisation published thousands of classified documents. If put on trial and convicted in the US, Assange may be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison
London: The Westminster Magistrate's Court of the United Kingdom will issue a warrant on 20 April to proceed with extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
NEXT HEARING: Westminster Magistrate's Court, Wednesday April 20, a.m.
The magistrate will issue the order to extradite Julian #Assange to the United States. The order will then go to @pritipatel for approval. Assange's defence will make submissions to Patel (deadline 18 May). pic.twitter.com/YBn5ZCAAkt
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 2, 2022
Assange has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions.
In December 2021, the London High Court ruled in favour of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.
Assange is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on the atrocities committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, Assange may be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.
