Lizard travels over 7,000 kilometres from Florida to UK in luggage of tourist

Would you believe it if we say a tiny lizard traveled over 7,000 kilometers from the United States to the United Kingdom?

Yes, it's true! A woman traveller, Rachel Bond, unknowingly brought a tiny lizard from Florida to her home in England. The reptile travelled across the ocean in the luggage of the woman.

Bond did not know about the lizard until her mother, Margaret Crossland, saw it while she was unpacking her suitcase. Crossland first reacted with a huge scream and then insisted there was a lizard in the room.

"I wasn't sure if it was her age that had caught up with her, but when I went upstairs she was adamant that she had seen the reptile go into her room, Bond said as reported by the BBC. She also said the family was relieved that the reptile did not make an appearance while they were sleeping and land on their faces.

The green anole lizard, a harmless tree-dwelling reptile, is a native of the United States. The reptile had traveled 7,250 kilometres. Later it was rescued by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), which is likely to rehome it somewhere in the country.

According to RSPCA Inspector Lucy Green the journey of the lizard was "amazing", adding that it was lucky it managed to survive the long trip.

As per Nature Journal, the anole is native to the Caribbean islands, while one species of the reptile can be found in the US. The species can be found from Florida and Texas and can be stretched to North Carolina.

This is not the only case of an animal being a stowaway in luggage. In October, a Chihuahua hid inside some bags to join its owners on a trip to the city of Las Vegas. The couple was about to board the flight when they found out this stowaway in their luggage.

