New Delhi: Iran has turned into a boiling pot with protesters in the country resisting the regime for more the two months over the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in police custody and the arrests as well as subsequent executions of those agitating. Voicing concerns of people, especially women, in the Islamic state Masih Alinejad, journalist and activist, said: “We deserve to have secular, democratic country.”

“Every morning when I wake up, I check the news. I check it to make sure that they (the Iranian government) didn’t execute anyone,” Alinejad said during a conference.

‘Can’t talk about Islamic law in West’

International face and voice of angry women in Iran who are being beaten, jailed and also killed for throwing off their mandatory headscarves and showing their hair, has been voicing against the country’s hijab law.

She said, “For many of us, the law out rightly means that they are executed and what makes me sad that I cannot talk about this in the West. Why? Because people might actually attack me, label me that I am causing Islamophobia.”

She went on to say that the only benefit of Islamic republic is to make the people brave to say that “We do not want Islamic ideology, we don’t want Islamic state. We want Islam to go behind the curtain.”

Living on Sharia laws in 21st century is humiliation

Alinejad, who has been in exile for over a decade now, has always been an advocate for the rights of Iranian women. Speaking at the conference with audience cheering her, she said, “We are not willing to live with humiliation. Humiliation means living on Sharia laws in 21st century. We won’t allow anyone in the west telling us that we don’t want to touch this issue, because this is an internal matter.”

در ایران، با هر الله‌ و‌ اکبرِ اذان صبح یک نفر اعدام میشود.

در غرب همین روایت را بیان کنیم به ما می‌گویند هیس! اسلام هراسی نکنید.

در این کنفرانس مورگان اورتگاس شرح داد «رژیم چنج» در آمریکا واژه کثیفی است. گفتم غرب هر چقدر از این واژه بترسد مردم ایران رژیم قاتل را عوض میکنند. pic.twitter.com/5jJVfit4qT — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 13, 2022

'West Afraid of regime change word'

Alinejad said that in Iran, a person is executed with every Allah and Akbar call to prayer in the morning.

She said, "'Regime change' is a dirty word in America. I said that no matter how much the West is afraid of this word, the people of Iran will change the murderous regime. If west is scared of using the word regime change, we are doing this."

Notably, courts in and around Tehran, capital of Iran, have jailed 400 people on charges related to recent protests, for terms of up to 10 years.

As per the UN human rights experts estimate, since mid-September, more than 14,000 people, including journalists, have been arrested across the country.

