We all had that one favourite teacher during our school days who would throw our boredom out of the window, and whose mere presence would make us feel happy. While many of us look back fondly on our bond with teachers, this video will definitely bring back a rush of nostalgia. In the clip, a little girl spots her favourite teacher in public and gets really happy. In the video, she first slowly walks toward her teacher and looks back at the camera with excitement and innocence. The teacher lifts her up to give her a hug. In the background of the video, the kid’s mother can be heard laughing and saying, “Aww cute.” The clip was posted by the little girl’s mother.

The video was posted with the caption, “I hope this makes you smile the way it made me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Temitope Abiola (@christinaabiola)



The adorable clip won hearts all over. Many teachers in the comment section said that they love running into their students. Some even stated that when their students scream their name in public, they feel like a celebrity. Some viewers found this clip incredibly sweet. One wrote, “I can’t handle how sweet this is.” Another commented about the girl, writing, “Her smile was priceless!”

Such videos of kids finding joy at seeing their favourite person or parents really melts the heart of viewers. One more adorable video of this little girl was shared last year when her father surprised her by picking her up from daycare.

Check out the cute video of this father-daughter duo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Temitope Abiola (@christinaabiola)



The little one’s father was hidden on the side of the door. As soon as she came out, he gently did a jump scare. The girl was overjoyed to see him. He then lifted her in his arms.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.