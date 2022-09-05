Little girl has 'passion for snakes', seen kissing and cuddling with reptiles

A hair-raising video is making rounds on the internet, which shows a little girl playing and kissing two snakes hanging, in what seems like her bunk bed

Whether inside a cage or accidentally in your backyard, sighting any type of reptile honestly sends a chill down your spine. And this is irrespective of whether you are an animal lover or not, encountering them, in reality, is nothing less than a nightmare. But how would you react, if we tell you that there is a little girl who is ‘passionate about snakes’? Yes, you read that right. A hair-raising video is making rounds on the internet, which shows a girl Ariana playing and kissing two snakes hanging, in what seems like her bunk bed. The astonishing video was posted by an Instagram page called snakemasterexotics.

Surprisingly, the timeline of this Instagram page is flooded with videos and pictures, exhibiting Ariana’s bond with innumerable reptiles. In fact, the bio of the page reads, “Just a girl and her passion for snakes.” Now, in a recent video, Ariana can be seen petting, hugging, and kissing two snakes, who are dangling from a rod connected to her bunk bed. It appears that the video was made in her room and Ariana’s love for reptiles is also exhibited through her dinosaur bedsheet. What is more intriguing is that she is continuously cuddling and kissing those creepy crawlies, and they seem to be enjoying her company, as they are coming toward her again and again. The enthralling video was posted with the caption, “Love them,” and ended with a handful of heart-eye emoticons.

This is not all. Earlier, in another video Ariana can be seen sleeping with a huge snake in her bed. The video, which was captioned, “Just messing around,” opens by showing Ariana in her bed while a giant yellow coloured snake can be seen wrapped in her hands.

However, it appears that Ariana’s love is not limited to just snakes only, as in another video the little girl can be seen petting a crocodile. While it is not a full-grown crocodile, it still is an apex predator. The video was posted with the caption, “I am so in love with this Gator, she’s such a sweetheart”

So far, the video has been played more than 24,000 times and has garnered around 500 likes.

