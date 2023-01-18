A small gesture is enough to make someone’s day and this video is proof of that. A five-year-old boy who recently lost his father got his best Christmas gift i.e., an electric police bike from his family and to his surprise, also got the chance to lead a team of four officers in full uniforms on their bikes. This is about young Harry Farrell from County Durham who was seen living his dream while riding on his electric bike alongside four police officers. Notably, this happened after the Cleveland and Durham Police forces joined hands to bring a smile to little Harry’s face after he went through a tough time dealing with his father’s loss.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the Durham Roads and Armed Policing Unit wrote, “Meet future PC Harry! Harry has had a truly awful time recently, and when we heard how much he loves his new Christmas present, an electric Police bike, we had to pay him a visit! Harry professionally led us round his street in full uniform.”

In the video, we can see Harry giving a tour of the street to the four officers behind him while he rides his electric bike and the officers on their respective police bikes. What caught more attention was the boy dressed in a green coloured uniform with a police cap on his head.

The unit also shared another picture that shows Harry posing with the officers while sitting on one of their bikes.

The video instantly became a hit among social media users who are loving the heartwarming gestures by the forces. Besides sharing the video widely, many also took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

The Sandford Police while commenting on the post wrote, “We approve wholeheartedly of this. Well done team.” A user wrote, “Well done for leading the team so well PC Harry. Well done to the rest of you for being able to keep up with him. Sometimes in life, simple things can make such a difference. Keep up the good work.”

“Absolutely adorable,” another person commented.

The video has been shared on both Twitter and Facebook and it has already racked up over 6 million views on the microblogging site.

