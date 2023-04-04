Lithuania bans Russians from purchasing real estate citing risks to national security

Vilnius: Lithuania’s parliament Seimas has approved on Tuesday a law to ban Russian nationals from purchasing real estate in the Baltic country.

According to reports, a total of 76 members of Seimas voted in favour of the ban. Out of which some 13 members opposed the bill while another 34 abstained from voting.

The decision to ban Russian nationals from purchasing real estate was taken considering risks to national security, said a member of the parliament who did not wish to be named.

The ban, which will be in place until 2024, would not apply to Russians who are granted residency in the country, Reuters reported, adding that the Seimas also halted the issuing of new visas to nationals of Russia and its ally Belarus.

Many of the citizens of those two countries who carry other travel documents, such as previously issued visas, will be subject to “individual extended checks” at the border to determine if they pose a threat to national security.

“The vast majority of Russian citizens support their country’s aggressive military actions and do not take actions to stop the aggression of their country’s regime, so they share the responsibility,” Deputy Foreign Minister Jurgita Neliupsiene told parliament in March as she introduced the bill.

The Baltic country is a geopolitical term, which is used to group three countries: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. All three countries are members of the ‘North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’, the European Union, the Eurozone and the ‘Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.