Light of Day: Cambridge study finds four-day week makes companies more profitable, keeps employees happy

A study by the University of Cambridge has found that switching to a four-day workweek can prove to be more profitable for companies and will keep employees happy by reducing burnout.

The study has found that on average businesses that adopted a four-day workweek increased their revenues by more than a third.

Businesses that took part in the trials generated 1.4 per cent more revenue at the end of the trial than at the start.

Results of the trial

The trial was run by ‘4 Day Week Global’ – a non-profit organisation – in partnership with researchers at Boston College and the University of Cambridge.

Over 61 companies from UK participated in the six-month-long trial and including businesses ranging from fish and chip shops to large multi-national companies.

As opposed to outcomes of previous studies, this study showed that the majority of the companies reported better outcomes both in terms of financial gain and productivity.

Stress and burnout declined by 71 per cent. Employees also said that they experienced lower levels of anxiety, fatigue and sleep issues while mental and physical health improved significantly.

Moreover, there was a 65 per cent reduction in sick leaves.

Niamh Bridson Hubbard, a researcher and Ph.D. candidate at Cambridge said, “It was common for employees to describe a significant reduction in stress. Many described being able to switch off or breathe more easily at home. One person told us how their ‘Sunday dread’ had disappeared.”

Around 92 per cent of the companies that took part in the trial have said that they continued the four-day working pattern even after the trial ended.

‘Employers should embrace it’

Environmental consultancy group ‘Tyler Grange’ is one of the many companies who has adopted the four-day workweek scheme.

The company said that employees reported more happiness and they were also 28 per cent less tired.

The company’s managing director Simon Ursell said that employers should “embrace the four-day workweek system.”

“We’ve already been approached by a number of businesses to share our advice and learnings – helping them to determine how they too can make the switch to a three-day weekend,” he said.

