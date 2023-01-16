'Life is just a brief interlude': TikTok’s great-grandmother discusses peace between life and death

There are certainly a few who are not curious about life and death – the two ultimate ends of survival. Everyone loves their life. Thus, there might be hardly any doubt that every living being is somehow afraid of death. But, TikTok fame great grandmother’s deep thoughts about death will not only erase the fear, but may also help to bring more peace to life. Texas native Nanny Faye, who is commonly popular as the great-grandmother on her TikTok handle nannyfayeandme, once again went viral for her wise reply to a person who asked her how the thought of death feels to her. In her reaction to the follower seeking serenity regarding the uncertainties surrounding life and death, Faye comforted saying that there is nothing to be “scared of” when it comes to life’s inevitable end.

The user dropped a question on TikTok asking, “I can’t help it; I’m afraid of dying and I can’t help it. Could you find out whether she is and if she can help me with that? She is sweet.” Responding to the query, the 98-year-old said, “No, why should I be scared of? There is nothing to be scared of.”

The great-grandma explained, “This is simply waiting for that. Life is just a brief interlude. It is a blip. Really, it won’t amount to much—barely a hill of beans… It isn’t even close to being less than 100 years away from eternity.”

According to Faye, our souls survive for eternity even if our bodies die. As a basis of her view, she referred to the Bible. The great-grandmother credited her peace to her faith and mentioned how the Bible had a part in revealing heaven’s eternal perfection. She continued by saying that while one’s life on Earth will, regrettably, never be perfect, this is not true of eternal life with God.

Faye’s idea about the afterlife was unquestionably nothing but refreshing. She noted, “Perfection will be achieved. Everything will be beautiful. There is no illness, no grief, people out of work, and no trouble of any kind. There won’t be any of it here, which makes us worried as hell.”

The great-grandma was born in 1925. Currently, she has more than 215,000 followers and 1.7 million likes on TikTok. Her great-grandson was the one who created her account to share her endearing, perceptive, and uplifting ideas and anecdotes. Users like her ideas and it hardly took any time for Faye to gain popularity.

