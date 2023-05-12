‘Liar’ Imran Khan trying to push Pakistan towards ‘destruction’: PM Shehbaz Sharif

The political blame game in cash-strapped Pakistan has touched a new high. The Islamabad High Court has granted Imran Khan two-week bail, but the sitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed his predecessor for pushing the country towards destruction.

Blaming Imran Khan for the unrest and violent protests that rocked Pakistan following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) arrest on May 9, Sharif said such scenes have not been witnessed since the fall of Dhaka during 1973.

The Pakistan PM also recalled that even after the death of former PM Benazir Bhutto protests had erupted but no one “moved towards military installations,” a report by Dawn said.

‘Imran Khan & his party are liars’

In his address to the federal cabinet on Friday, Sharif called Imran Khan and his party “liars”.

The Pakistan PM also blamed the PTI leadership for trying to push the country towards destruction, the report said.

“As you know the currency is navigating through difficult times, and the challenges we inherited are contributing immensely to aggravating the situation. The previous government violated an agreement with the IMF and we are making attempts to repair that,” Sharif said.

‘PTI protesters disrespected martyrs’

Sharif accused PTI workers and supporters protesting the arrest of their leader Imran Khan of disrespecting the martyrs of the country in a way that was not even done by “our enemies”, the report said.

“The attacks on army installations … there can be no greater terrorism in the country,” he said.

“And seeing all this, a country, I don’t want to take its name, was celebrating that what couldn’t happen in 75 years is now happening in Pakistan,” Sharif added.

