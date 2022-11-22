London: The United Kingdom has seen a rise in communal disharmony with ongoing clashes between the Hindu community and the Muslim community. Amid all this, Alan Mendoza, Executive Director of The Henry Jackson Society has taken to Twitter to call out the MP of Batley and Spen who has spoken up about alleged spreading of ‘Hindu ideology’ in his UK Parliament constituency, while yet not addressing the threat to the teacher who ignited protests at a school in West Yorkshire after using a controversial image of the prophet Muhammad in class.

Mendoza shared a letter and wrote, “It is absurd for the MP for Batley & Spen to rail about “Hindutva ideology” in Leicester (which has been shown to be disinformation in a recent @HJS_Org report), while having said nothing about the teacher in Batley still in fear of his life for showing a cartoon to his pupils…”

The letter he referred to was by Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen, who wrote about the concern of his constituents about the rise of Hindutva ideology in the country and the part it played in recent violence in Leicester.

He spoke about forwarding a petition organised by the Indian Muslim Welfare Society in Batley and Spen, writing, “More than a thousand people have signed the petition calling for appropriate action to be taken against the perpetrators of coordinated violence against the Muslim community in Leicester, and a thorough independent investigation into what happened.”

It is absurd for the MP for Batley & Spen to rail about “Hindutva ideology” in Leicester (which has been shown to be disinformation in a recent @HJS_Org report), while having said nothing about the teacher in Batley still in fear of his life for showing a cartoon to his pupils… pic.twitter.com/ldPKBvBTs0 — Alan Mendoza (@alanmendoza) November 21, 2022

According to Leadbeater, "everything possible should be done to restore good community relations in Leicester and elsewhere, and evidence of ideologically-driven militants seeking to create division should be investigated."

Mendoza, in his tweet has called out against this call for action, pointing out that a teacher who had threatened after igniting protests at a school in West Yorkshire for using a controversial image of the Prophet Muhammad, is still in fear of his life, while that issue remains unaddressed.

For the unversed, the said teacher was suspended in March for showing pupils a drawing taken from the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo during a religious studies classes at Batley grammar school, provoking complaints from parents and protests outside the school’s gates.

Notably, Kim Leadbeater, is the sister of former Batley MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a far right terrorist in 2016.

With inputs from agencies

