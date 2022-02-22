'Leave in interest of safety': Indian embassy tells students as Ukraine-Russia tensions mount

The Indian embassy issued a new advisory urging students in Ukraine not to wait for a confirmation of online classes from universities

With the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia reaching a fevered pitch on Monday night, as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday, asked students to return home rather than wait for confirmation of online classes by universities.

Indian students pursuing higher education in Ukraine have been caught in an uncertain and difficult situation amid the ongoing eastern European country’s growing tensions with neighbouring Russia.

While parents are worried about the well-being of their children, students are going through the hectic process of looking for flight tickets to return to India.

Notably, this is the third advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

In an advisory on 20 February, it had said: "In view of continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily."

On 15 February, too, the embassy had asked Indians to return home.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv has organised flights out of Ukraine. According to updates posted on social media, a total of four flights are scheduled to depart between 25 February and 6 March.

Furthermore, scheduled flights of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways are continuing to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.

The situation between Ukraine and Russia worsened on Monday after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of rebel regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

In a televised address, the Russian president instructed his defence ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the separatist-held regions. He also accused Kyiv of persecuting Russian speakers and of preparing a "blitzkrieg" against the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine's east.

The move prompted the UN Security Council to hold an emergency open briefing on Ukraine.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, speaking at the meet, voiced deep concern over the escalation of tension.

"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region," he said at an emergency UNSC meeting held at the request of Ukraine.

“The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Tirumurti said, urging for restraint on all sides.

With inputs from agencies

