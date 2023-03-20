Leaked audio: Pakistan's ex-Chief Justice, Imran Khan's lawyer 'abuse' Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad: An audio clip is doing rounds on social media in which former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Imran Khan-led PTI’s lawyer Khwaja Tariq Rahim reportedly can be heard exchanging harsh words against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz.

In the leaked clip, the PTI lawyer is alleged to have asked Saqib Nisar to “give the woman that speaks so much a befitting response” or “hit her somehow.”

The audio leaks of Khawaja Tariq and Saqib Nisar reflect their vile and depraved minds.

When these cowardly, irreverent men cannot resist a barehanded girl, they use words about her that reflect their low awful wisdom.#ArrestSaqibNisar#PakistanUnderFasicsm @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/S672fmdfQB — Hadi Bhatti (@aaimanhadi) March 20, 2023

In reply, the former chief justice of Pakistan allegedly said he had the “courage to bear it out, but when the need arises, I will ask you to do something explosive on the side,” Dawn reported.

This is not the first time when Saqib Nisar has slammed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader for “targeting” judiciary for personal gains.

Earlier, Nisar said Maryam Nawaz wants to achieve “specific gains” by creating political chaos in Pakistan.

“Maryam Nawaz is taunting me by calling ‘Baba Dam’… It is a tragedy if someone’s child turns mannerless,” he earlier said.

The senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had returned to Pakistan in January earlier this year after her four-month stay in the UK. She was in London to meet her father and former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif hits back

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the “abusive language” used against Maryam Nawaz in the alleged audio leak attributed to Saqib Nisar and Khwaja Tariq Rahim.

“Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and PTI lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim’s abusive speech about daughter Maryam Nawaz in the audio leak is highly condemnable. Society, especially women, should strongly condemn this speech and abusive thinking about women. Only collective condemnation can stop this negative thinking in the society,” Sharif tweeted in Urdu.

سابق چیف جسٹس ثاقب نثار اور PTI وکیل خواجہ طارق رحیم کی آڈیو لیک میں بیٹی مریم نواز کے بارے میں گھٹیا گفتگو انتہائی قابل مذمت ہے۔خواتین کے بارے میں اس لب و لہجے اور گھٹیا سوچ کی معاشرے بالخصوص خواتین کو پر زور مذمت کرنی چاہیے۔ اجتماعی مذمت ہی معاشرے میں یہ منفی سوچ روک سکتی ہے — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 20, 2023

‘WhatsApp hacked,’ claims Saqib Nisar

While the authenticity of the leaked audio clip could not be confirmed, Saqib Nisar recently claimed that his WhatsApp account was hacked. He added that his personal data was being misused to twist facts for political purposes.

On a question about whether his WhatsApp account was hacked, the former Chief Justice of Pakistan responded in the affirmative and noted that he suspected that his data was being misused.

“Previously many videos of mine had been stitched up to make an audio and a private channel had proven within six hours that it was fake,” he said.

He further noted that “recently after hearing such an audio, I had also (falsely) believed that it was real”.

(With inputs from agencies)

