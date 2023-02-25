LCA Tejas jets arrive in UAE to take part in its first-ever foreign air exercise

New Delhi: India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is all set to debut in a multi-lateral air exercise in the United Arab Emirates, the IAF said on Saturday.

“An IAF contingent has arrived in UAE to participate in the multilateral exercise, #ExDesertFlag. The exercise will be conducted till 17 Mar 23, with the #IAF participating with five LCA Tejas and two C-17 aircraft,” IAF tweeted.

An IAF contingent has arrived in UAE to participate in the multilateral exercise, #ExDesertFlag. The exercise will be conducted till 17 Mar 23, with the #IAF participating with five LCA Tejas and two C-17 aircraft.#TejasOverseas#DiplomatsInFlightSuits pic.twitter.com/dts7BJUPsv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 25, 2023



A contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) comprising five LCAs, two C-17 transport aircraft, and 110 personnel has arrived at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Al Dahfra airbase to participate in Exercise Desert Flag VIII.

Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which air forces from the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, the Republic of Korea, and the US would be participating.

The objectives of the exercise are to expose coalition participating forces to large force employment, sharpen tactical capabilities, and enhance interoperability along with fostering closer relations between the participating forces. The aim for the participating crew and specialist observers was to expose them to an operational environment in scenarios requiring multinational forces to work together.

“This is the first occasion when the LCA Tejas shall participate in an international flying exercise outside India. The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter engagements and learn from the best practices of various air forces,” the IAF said in a statement.LCA Tejas was to debut in an air exercise abroad last year.

IAF has inducted several of the 40 earlier variants of LCA, ordered 83 improved Mk-1A variants in 2021, and is now looking at ordering the newest variant of the aircraft, LCA Mk-2.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.