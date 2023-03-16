Lawyer representing Mahsa Amini charged with ‘propaganda against state’

Tehran: Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht, the lawyer representing the case of Mahsa Amini – the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Iran – has been charged with “propaganda against the state” by a revolutionary court.

Nikbakht was summoned to the Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s Evin Prison after the lawyer interviewed journalists abroad.

The lawyer was, however, later released on bail until the next court hearing, as per Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN).

Sources told KHRN that Nikbakht, who has a track record of representing dissidents of the regime, was accused of conducting interviews for the purpose of his ongoing cases, including that of Mahsa Amini.

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests, with women denouncing the country’s harsh mandate of hijab and speaking out against the regime.

Investigator urge family to blame medical staff for death

In January, Nikbakht revealed in an interview that the primary investigator appointed in Mahsa Amini’s death case pressurised her family to blame her demise on the medical staff.

He said, “Incomplete investigations have been carried out without [the family’s] presence or participation as the complainant.”

“In less than two hours, 95 percent of the vital signs of this young woman were lost, and Mahsa was taken to the hospital like a dead person,” the lawyer added.

Nikbakht added that the judiciary failed to hand over the full investigation report or the documents from the hospital to the family.

