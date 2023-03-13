DoNotPay, a legal services chatbot, has been accused of practicing law without possessing a license. The company calls itself to be “the world’s first robot lawyer”. A proposed class action lawsuit was filed by a Chicago-based law firm Edelson on 3 March against DoNotPay. As per the complaint, DoNotpay doesn’t hold a law degree, is not barred in any jurisdiction, and is not supervised by a lawyer. The San Francisco-based company told Business Insider that it respectfully denies the false allegations and that the company is going to defend itself vigorously. The lawsuit against the chatbot was filed on behalf of Jonathan Faridian.

Faridian stated that he had used DoNotPay for drafting various legal documents that included a job discrimination complaint, a small claims court filing, and demand letters. According to the complaint, Faridian thought that he had bought legal documents from a lawyer who was competent to provide them, but he received substandard results.

Joshua Browder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DoNotPay, said on Twitter, “Time and time again the only people that win are the lawyers.” He further said that he wanted to do something about this, so he built DoNotPay robot lawyer for empowering consumers to take on corporations on their own. He added, “This put my target on my back and Edelson began a campaign to stop us.”

Time and time again the only people that win are the lawyers. So I wanted to do something about it, building the DoNotPay robot lawyer to empower consumers to take on corporations on their own. This put my target on my back and Edelson began a campaign to stop us. (3/10) — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) March 9, 2023

In one of his tweets, Browder claimed that Edelson’s founder Jay Edelson has inspired him to start DoNotPay as Edelson symbolises everything wrong with the law. He gave an example of a recent Facebook settlement where Edelson made $97,500,000, while a minority of consumers got $375. He added that a majority, who couldn’t fill claim forms, received nothing.

Jay Edelson inspired me to start DoNotPay because he symbolizes everything wrong with the law. In a recent Facebook settlement, for example, he made $97,500,000. A minority of consumers made $375 and, the majority, who couldn’t fill out complicated “claim forms,” got $0. (2/10) pic.twitter.com/vYG3aJVxr2 — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) March 9, 2023

Jay Edelson told Business Insider that they understood at the time of filing the suit that Browder and DoNotPay would try to distract from their misconduct in any way possible. Edelson added that DoNotPay attacked their clients and now they are attacking him.

As per the claims of DoNotPaym, it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to aid customers in handling an array of legal services without hiring a lawyer. The San Francisco-based firm says that it can help customers in beating bureaucracy, fighting corporations, finding hidden money, and suing anyone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.