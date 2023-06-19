Assam Floods LIVE Updates: Heavy rains hit more than 33K people in several districts

Assam Floods LIVE: The government maintains one relief camp, where nine people are staying, as well as 16 relief distribution locations in three districts

FP Staff June 19, 2023 08:39:22 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Assam Floods LIVE Updates: Heavy rains hit more than 33K people in several districts

Representational image. ANI File

Highlights

11:36 (ist)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Nagaon villagers worried about possible flood in village

Many people in the Nagaon district of Central Assam are concerned about a probable flood-like situation in the villages due to the state's constant rain.The people of Kakatigaon are concerned about a probable flood caused by soil erosion caused by the Kopili river, which might threaten 14 villages in the vicinity.
11:31 (ist)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Floods in Assam damage croplands, infrastructure

Flood waters also flooded 1510.98 hectares of crops in flood-affected regions. 142 communities are now flooded beneath 25 revenue circles. Flood floods have destroyed four embankments, 20 roads, two bridges, many schools, irrigation canals, and Anganwadi centres in the previous 24 hours.
11:28 (ist)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Road connectivity snapped in Assam

The flood situation in Assam remained unchanged on Sunday, leaving a path of suffering in its wake, with over 33,000 people still impacted by the destructive downpour across 14 districts. Road connections remained sporadic in several regions of the state.
11:10 (ist)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Assam: Heavy rains hit more than 33K people in several districts

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood report, floods have affected about 33,400 people in the districts of Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri.
10:31 (ist)

Greece boat tragedy LIVE Updates

Pakistan declares day of mourning for citizens who died in migrant boat sinking off Greek coast

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proclaimed a national day of mourning on Sunday for the individuals who perished after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Greece.

Approximately 750 men, women, and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories, and Pakistan were aboard the ship, attempting to reach family in Europe. The Greek coast guard justified its approach to the tragedy in which over 500 migrants were thought drowned. The ship went down on Wednesday.

Sharif expressed his sorrow at the incident and declared Monday a day of mourning, with the national flag flying at half-staff.
10:21 (ist)

Greece boat tragedy LIVE Updates

Nearly 500 still missing; survivors share their ordeal of horrifying journey

A Greek news website released portions from the depositions of two survivors of Wednesday's terrible disaster off the coast of southwestern Greece, in which more than 500 people are believed to have drowned when an overloaded boat carrying up to 750 migrants capsized in international seas.

Passengers on the ill-fated trawler had to rely on meagre supplies of food and water that ran out some hours before the accident, according to two survivors.

The Greek daily Kathimerini's news website, kathimerini.gr, has published parts from the depositions of two survivors, Hassan, 23, from Syria, and Rana, 24, from Pakistan. The two males are simply addressed by their first names.
10:04 (ist)

Manipur Violence LIVE Updates

Manipur: Suspected Kuki militants attack Kanto Sabal

Yesterday, about 12.00 a.m., suspected Kuki militants shot and targeted Kanto Sabal, which is closely guarded by Central Forces, and set fire to 5 abandoned buildings, according to Amuthoi, a retired BSNL officer and a local resident
09:32 (ist)

North Korea LIVE Updates

North Korea calls failed spy satellite launch 'the most serious' shortcoming, vows 2nd launch

Top North Korean authorities promised Monday to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite, calling their country's first, and failed, launch last month "the most serious" mistake of the year and harshly criticising those involved.

A North Korean rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite failed shortly after liftoff in late May, putting a halt to leader Kim Jong Un's quest to obtain a space-based monitoring system to better watch the United States and South Korea.

The failed launch and North Korea's attempts to modernise its nuclear arsenals were extensively reviewed during a three-day governing party conference that concluded on Sunday, with Kim and other top officials in attendance.
09:19 (ist)

US-China LIVE Updates

Blinken may meet Xi during final day of talks in Beijing

On the penultimate day of a visit to Beijing aimed at thawing highly strained relations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China's top representative and maybe President Xi Jinping. More than anticipated, the top US diplomat spent seven and a half hours on Sunday with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and both parties committed to continuing their dialogue in an effort to prevent violence.
09:14 (ist)

Earthquake LIVE Updates

Myanmar shaken by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred on Monday morning close to Myanmar's south coast.The earthquake struck at 7:10:24 IST. Its stated depth is 10 km.The epicentre of the earthquake was discovered to be at 15.41 latitude and 96.37 longitude, respectively, according to NCS.
08:41 (ist)

US Mass Shooting LIVE Updates

Teenager killed, nine injured in mass shooting in St Louis

According to a source, a mass shooting occurred in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, leaving at least one adolescent dead and nine others wounded.

In a building where a party was being held, according to a CNN report, the nocturnal shooting occurred downtown shortly after 1 am (Central Time).

According to Mayor Tishaura Jones, a 17-year-old adolescent was killed in the incident.

Read More

08:39 (ist)

US Mass Shooting LIVE Updates

Shooting leaves one dead and at least 22 people injured in suburban Chicago

Authorities said that at least 23 individuals were shot, one of whom died, early on Sunday during a Juneteenth celebration that attracted hundreds of people to a suburban Chicago parking lot.

A strip mall lot in Willowbrook, roughly 20 miles (32.1 km) southwest of Chicago, was strewn with debris and police tape, as shown on TV news footage. A "peaceful gathering" to commemorate Juneteenth abruptly turned violent when several persons fired numerous bullets into the crowd, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 19, 2023 - 11:36 (IST)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Nagaon villagers worried about possible flood in village

Many people in the Nagaon district of Central Assam are concerned about a probable flood-like situation in the villages due to the state's constant rain.The people of Kakatigaon are concerned about a probable flood caused by soil erosion caused by the Kopili river, which might threaten 14 villages in the vicinity.

June 19, 2023 - 11:31 (IST)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Floods in Assam damage croplands, infrastructure

Flood waters also flooded 1510.98 hectares of crops in flood-affected regions. 142 communities are now flooded beneath 25 revenue circles. Flood floods have destroyed four embankments, 20 roads, two bridges, many schools, irrigation canals, and Anganwadi centres in the previous 24 hours.

June 19, 2023 - 11:28 (IST)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Road connectivity snapped in Assam

The flood situation in Assam remained unchanged on Sunday, leaving a path of suffering in its wake, with over 33,000 people still impacted by the destructive downpour across 14 districts. Road connections remained sporadic in several regions of the state.

June 19, 2023 - 11:12 (IST)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Relief operations start

The government maintains one relief camp, where nine people are staying, as well as 16 relief distribution locations in three districts.

June 19, 2023 - 11:10 (IST)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Assam: Heavy rains hit more than 33K people in several districts

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood report, floods have affected about 33,400 people in the districts of Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri.

June 19, 2023 - 10:31 (IST)

Greece boat tragedy LIVE Updates

Pakistan declares day of mourning for citizens who died in migrant boat sinking off Greek coast

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proclaimed a national day of mourning on Sunday for the individuals who perished after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Greece.

Approximately 750 men, women, and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories, and Pakistan were aboard the ship, attempting to reach family in Europe. The Greek coast guard justified its approach to the tragedy in which over 500 migrants were thought drowned. The ship went down on Wednesday.

Sharif expressed his sorrow at the incident and declared Monday a day of mourning, with the national flag flying at half-staff.

June 19, 2023 - 10:21 (IST)

Greece boat tragedy LIVE Updates

Nearly 500 still missing; survivors share their ordeal of horrifying journey

A Greek news website released portions from the depositions of two survivors of Wednesday's terrible disaster off the coast of southwestern Greece, in which more than 500 people are believed to have drowned when an overloaded boat carrying up to 750 migrants capsized in international seas.

Passengers on the ill-fated trawler had to rely on meagre supplies of food and water that ran out some hours before the accident, according to two survivors.

The Greek daily Kathimerini's news website, kathimerini.gr, has published parts from the depositions of two survivors, Hassan, 23, from Syria, and Rana, 24, from Pakistan. The two males are simply addressed by their first names.

June 19, 2023 - 10:04 (IST)

Manipur Violence LIVE Updates

Manipur: Suspected Kuki militants attack Kanto Sabal

Yesterday, about 12.00 a.m., suspected Kuki militants shot and targeted Kanto Sabal, which is closely guarded by Central Forces, and set fire to 5 abandoned buildings, according to Amuthoi, a retired BSNL officer and a local resident

June 19, 2023 - 09:32 (IST)

North Korea LIVE Updates

North Korea calls failed spy satellite launch 'the most serious' shortcoming, vows 2nd launch

Top North Korean authorities promised Monday to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite, calling their country's first, and failed, launch last month "the most serious" mistake of the year and harshly criticising those involved.

A North Korean rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite failed shortly after liftoff in late May, putting a halt to leader Kim Jong Un's quest to obtain a space-based monitoring system to better watch the United States and South Korea.

The failed launch and North Korea's attempts to modernise its nuclear arsenals were extensively reviewed during a three-day governing party conference that concluded on Sunday, with Kim and other top officials in attendance.

June 19, 2023 - 09:19 (IST)

US-China LIVE Updates

Blinken may meet Xi during final day of talks in Beijing

On the penultimate day of a visit to Beijing aimed at thawing highly strained relations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China's top representative and maybe President Xi Jinping. More than anticipated, the top US diplomat spent seven and a half hours on Sunday with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and both parties committed to continuing their dialogue in an effort to prevent violence.

Load More

Authorities said at least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday at a Juneteenth celebration in a suburban Chicago parking lot that drew hundreds of people.

A TV news camera showed a strip mall property in Willowbrook, about 20 miles (32.1 km) southwest of Chicago, covered in rubble and police tape. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “peaceful gathering” to celebrate Juneteenth that became violent when a number of people opened fire on the throng.

“We know of 22 victims injured and one victim killed by gunfire. Several other victims were also injured while attempting to flee the area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities didn’t immediately release the conditions of those injured.

The motivation for the attack was not immediately clear, and no one had been apprehended by early evening. According to the Daily Herald, Sheriff’s spokesman Robert Carroll said detectives were investigating “persons of interest” in the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 19, 2023 11:31:41 IST

TAGS:

also read

What is the Uniform Civil Code and why is it so divisive?
India

What is the Uniform Civil Code and why is it so divisive?

The Law Commission has sought views from the public and religious organisations on Uniform Civil Code within 30 days. With the UCC, the Centre aims to bring one law applicable to all religious communities on personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession among others

Senthil Balaji Arrest LIVE updates: Congress condemns Senthil Balaji’s arrest by ED
World

Senthil Balaji Arrest LIVE updates: Congress condemns Senthil Balaji’s arrest by ED

LIVE News Today: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister's detention by the Enforcement Directorate has drawn condemnation from the Congress, which said it was nothing more than "political harassment and vendetta" on the part of the Modi administration

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: No passenger trains currently operating in Saurashtra-Kutch region
World

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: No passenger trains currently operating in Saurashtra-Kutch region

LIVE News: Social media was swamped with people from Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and other northern Indian states posting videos of the earthquake