Assam Floods LIVE Updates: Heavy rains hit more than 33K people in several districts

Pakistan declares day of mourning for citizens who died in migrant boat sinking off Greek coast

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proclaimed a national day of mourning on Sunday for the individuals who perished after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Greece.

Approximately 750 men, women, and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories, and Pakistan were aboard the ship, attempting to reach family in Europe. The Greek coast guard justified its approach to the tragedy in which over 500 migrants were thought drowned. The ship went down on Wednesday.

Sharif expressed his sorrow at the incident and declared Monday a day of mourning, with the national flag flying at half-staff.