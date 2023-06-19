Assam Floods LIVE Updates: Heavy rains hit more than 33K people in several districts

Representational image. ANI File
Authorities said at least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday at a Juneteenth celebration in a suburban Chicago parking lot that drew hundreds of people.
A TV news camera showed a strip mall property in Willowbrook, about 20 miles (32.1 km) southwest of Chicago, covered in rubble and police tape. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “peaceful gathering” to celebrate Juneteenth that became violent when a number of people opened fire on the throng.
“We know of 22 victims injured and one victim killed by gunfire. Several other victims were also injured while attempting to flee the area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities didn’t immediately release the conditions of those injured.
The motivation for the attack was not immediately clear, and no one had been apprehended by early evening. According to the Daily Herald, Sheriff’s spokesman Robert Carroll said detectives were investigating “persons of interest” in the incident.
