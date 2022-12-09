Last of its kind Ferrari, abandoned in garage to be sold for staggering amount

New York: A one-of-a-kind Ferrari, thought to be the last, has gone under the hammer for a staggering sum, after being abandoned in a garage. Reports state that the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Pininfarina Cabriolet is the last unrestored example in existence.

According to Classic.com, only 212 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Pininfarina Cabriolet were ever produced. The car was originally designed for higher volume production and was introduced at the 1959 Paris Motor Show. It had a look similar to the GT Coupé.

According to a report by Leading Britain’s Conversation, New York antique and classic car dealer Gullwing Motor Cars are offering the vintage motor for a whopping $1,275,000 (just over £1million).

The report adds that every single body panel on the car is original and is matching. While the car in question was originally blue, rather than the silver it is now, it still has its factory made red leather interior.

As per the report, the Chassis 3051 has a factory completion date of November 25, 1961 and was the 152nd of a total of 200 units built. The report further added that it was first registered in Milan, Italy before being exported from Europe to New York, NY USA in 1971.

The car has a large V12 engine and was designed to be a long-distance cruiser.

According to the Gullwing Motor Cars website, the 1962 250 GT Series II Pininfarina Cabriolet may be the last unrestored example left on earth.

“It was first registered in Milan, Italy to its first owner Raffaele Redaelli, born in Milan on the 24th October 1895, resident at Via Umberto in Verano Brianza (Province of Monza and Brianza, Lombardy region), Italy. He owned the car until 1970 when it was sold to the second owner Peter Kober. In 1971 the Ferrari was exported from Europe to New York, NY USA,” the website stated.

The car is being offered with its partial tool kit, a set of four new Borrani wheels and an extra set of re-chromed bumpers.

“The 250 GT cabriolet is regarded by many as the quintessential gentlemans open-top Ferrari, one that is as stately as it is practical and fun to drive,” the website further states.

