New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the era when people equated progress and modernity with Westernisation is behind us and many such languages and traditions which were suppressed during the colonial era are again raising their voice on the global stage.

The era when we equated progress & modernity with westernisation is behind us. Many such languages, and traditions which were suppressed during the colonial era are again raising their voice on the global stage: EAM S Jaishankar at the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi, Fiji pic.twitter.com/8qgU71g9Ze — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

Addressing the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi, Fiji, he said that in such a situation, it is necessary that the world should know about all the cultures and societies.

“In events like World Hindi Conference, it is natural that our focus should be on various aspects of the Hindi language, its global use and its dissemination,” said the minister.

In events like World Hindi Conference, it is natural that our focus should be on various aspects of the Hindi language, its global use and its dissemination. We will discuss issues like the status of Hindi in Fiji, Pacific region and indentured countries: EAM S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/iDzWOULxJa — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

“We will discuss issues like the status of Hindi in Fiji, Pacific region and indentured countries,” he added.

Thanking the Fiji government for being the collaborative partner for the 12th World Hindi Conference, he said that it was also an “opportunity for many of us to visit Fiji and promote our long-standing relationship.”

Jaishankar’s visit is the first by an incoming ministerial delegation after the formation of the new government in Fiji in December last year.

“Bula and Namaste Fiji. The 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan will begin from tomorrow in Nadi. Thank Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting Hindi enthusiasts from all over the world,” Jaishankar had tweeted earlier.

During his three-day stay in the South Pacific archipelago nation, he is expected to have bilateral meetings with the new leadership of the country.

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad had visited India last week.

The first World Hindi Conference was organised in 1975 in Nagpur. Till date, 11 World Hindi Conferences have been organised in different parts of the world. The last conference was held in Mauritius in 2018.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.