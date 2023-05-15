Lahore HC grants bail to former PM Imran Khan's wife in graft case
Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency last week, prompting violent protests across the country.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife was granted bail by a Pakistani court in a graft case until May 23, a lawyer in their legal team said.
Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was co-accused along with Khan in the case, which pertained to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al Qadir University of which the former premier and his spouse are trustees.
Khan was arrested by the country’s anti-graft agency last week, prompting violent protests across the country. He was later released and received bail from a court in Islamabad for two weeks.
Related Articles
“We had requested for a protective bail for Bushra Bibi in Al Qadir Trust Case and a two-judge bench of LHC has granted the bail till May 23,” Bibi’s lawyer Intizar Hussain Panjutha told Reuters.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan: 540 more leaders and workers of Imran Khan's party arrested in Punjab
Punjab police have filed 205 cases against party officials and employees across the province since May 9.
WATCH: ‘Pak police beating us as Indian cops thrash Pak terrorists,’ say Imran Khan’s women sympathisers
One of the viral videos from Pakistan showed a middle-aged woman being beaten up and dragged by a police officer on a busy street
‘Deeply Concerned’, Pakistan Human Rights Commission on random arrests of PTI workers
Imran Khan's political outfit, PTI, saw arrests of over 564 workers for violence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest and more arrests are being made.