LAC Standoff: India, China hold military level dialogue at Daulat Beg Oldie

India and China held military talks on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Tuesday in the Daulat Beg Oldie area, entering the fourth year of their continuing impasse. The talks were at the Major General level.

A few weeks have passed since the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) engaged in the 18th round of Corps Commander negotiations in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

“A meeting of Indian Army and Chinese Army officials at the Major General level was held at the Daulat Beg Oldie sector along the LAC in Ladakh today. The two sides discussed ways of resolving the ongoing stand-off between two sides and was routine in nature,” ANI quoted defence officals as saying.

Long-standing tensions exist between the two parties in the DBO sector, and despite a three-year standoff and numerous rounds of negotiations, these problems have not been resolved.

Chinese aggressiveness and a large-scale army buildup targeting Indian positions on the LAC in eastern Ladakh resulted in the start of the current standoff in 2020.

The Indian side has also sent out a large number of troops and built up their infrastructure quickly.

De-escalation and legacy concerns around Depsang Plains and Demchok were probably covered in the most recent session of negotiations between the two parties, which took place on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

