‘Lab leak was not an accident’: Chinese virologist who first proved Covid was China’s cover-up operation

Chinese virologist Dr Li Meng Yan, who rung the first alarm bell on the theory of Covid lab leak, has hailed US for its “milestone achievement” after the Energy Department concluded that the pandemic most likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak.

In an interview with FOX News, Yan further said that the Chinese Communist Party “intentionally manufactured and released” the Covid virus into the world, leading to lockdowns and subsequent deaths worldwide.

“Of course, it was not an accident,” Dr Yan said.

She explained, “Maybe for people who don’t have this kind of biosafety lab 3 or 4 experience on coronavirus, maybe it’s easy for them to accept the accident lab leak.”

“However, I’m a scientist, working in [a] research lab using coronavirus. And I can tell you, based on the print protocol and also the other surveillance system, it would be impossible for the lab leak [to] accidentally happen in such [a] lab and cause the Wuhan outbreak and also the pandemic.”

Yan based her argument on evidence that she sourced and studied. She also spoke to a number of people who said that the virus was “intentionally brought out of this strict lab and released in the community.”

Who is Dr Li Meng Yan?

In September 2020, when the entire world was reeling under the deadly Covid pandemic and still, Dr Li Meng Yan made a shocking revelation claiming that the virus originated from a government-controlled lab in Wuhan.

In an interview with a British talk show called Loose Women, Dr Yan said that she was assigned to investigate a “new pneumonia” in Wuhan where she discovered she discovered a cover-up operation on corona virus.

A virology and immunology specialist at the Hong Kong School of Public Health said that she was charged with the conduction of two researchers of the “new pneumonia” in China.

She said, “I decided to report this development to my supervisor, who is also a World Health Organisation (WHO) consultant. There was no response from the WHO and my supervisor. Everyone warned me that do not cross the right line and keep silence or else I would be made to disappear.”

US Energy Department report

Recently, the US Energy Department released a classified intelligence report where it confirmed that the Covid virus most likely originated from a lab leak. Their findings were later given to the White House and key members of Congress.

The White House, however, has refused to acknowledge this information, saying that there is no government consensus on the origins of the outbreak.

