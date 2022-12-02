'Kunda Culture': Pakistan reels under public subsidy of PKR 230,000 crore; forms task force to cut down power theft

Islamabad: It seems that even after decades of independence, Pakistan is still unable to find a solution for the ‘Kunda culture’ (illegal electricity connections) as the nationwide power theft issue continues to haunt the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition federal government.

Unable to find a permanent solution to the problem, the Pakistani government has now decided to form a specialized force for a crackdown against power theft across the country, ARY News reported.

As per the report, the ‘specialized force’ will be asked to carry out action against power theft in Pakistan’s industrial and residential areas. Moreover, it will be responsible for recovery from the electricity thieves, while a form will be constituted after the Pakistani cabinet’s nod.

Pakistan’s rising ‘circular debt’

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) stated that the circular debt was rising due to transmission and distribution losses by distribution companies (DISCOs) and the non-payment of electricity bills, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan’s circular debt was Rs 729 billion in June 2017, which later increased to Rs 1,148 billion in the following year, Rs 1,612 billion at the end of 2019, and Rs 2,327 billion in fiscal year 2021. This financial year (till February), Pakistan’s circular debt has climbed to Rs 2,300 billion.

Power sector adversely affecting Pakistan’s economy

The drastic increase in the circular debt is not just impacting the power sector only. It is also hurting the entire economy of Pakistan.

The large scale electricity theft across Pakistan and non-payment of subsidies by the government is having an adverse impact on circular debt, local media reports said.

It may be noted that back in October, Shehbaz Sharif sought a comprehensive strategy from the Pakistan cabinet to reduce line losses and power sector reforms.

(With inputs from agencies)

