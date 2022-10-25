While festivities are presently in the air, the festival of Diwali comes with different and unique celebrations for people across India. While most people celebrate Diwali to commemorate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, they also worship Lord Ganesha and Maa Lakshmi on Diwali. With that said, as we celebrate the day as the Festival of Lights, the people of Nepal celebrate a five-day long Diwali to worship animals, further dedicating this day to our 4-legged friends. Throughout the five days, the festival, also known as the Tihar or Yamapanchak is celebrated mostly by the Gorkhas and Nepali Hindus who worship different animals on five different days.

Out of the five days, dogs who are also known as our ‘best friends’ are celebrated with great fervour. Notably, dogs who are considered loyal friends of human beings are regarded as the symbol of Yama, the deity of death.

On this day, the people of Nepal worship dogs by showering them with flowers and garlands along with a red tikka on their heads as a mark of respect and dignity. Following the puja, the pups are given their favourite food items to relish.

About Kukur Tihar

Considered one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community in the country, Kukur Tihar is usually celebrated on the day of Naraka Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi as devotees believe that dogs can sense impending danger and thus will play a key role in warding off evil forces from people’s homes.

Tihar Festival

Speaking about the Tihar Festival, it is the second largest celebration that takes place in the country after Dashain. Starting with Kaag Tihar, the first day of the festival is celebrated by worshiping crows and ravens as people believe that being the ‘Messenger of Death from God’ and worshipping crows can bring good luck to them.

Next, on the second day, dogs are worshiped with floral garlands and tilaks following which on the third day of the ‘Gau Pooja’, also known as the cow festival is observed.

Finally, on the last day, people believe in worshipping different living beings including trees, mountains, and themselves.

