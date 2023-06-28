KSI and Logan Paul pelted with Prime bottles at promo event; internet says 'genius marketing'

The internet sensations KSI and Logan Paul found themselves at the centre of a bizarre popularity when they were pelted with their own Prime energy drinks during a promotional event in Denmark. During a meet-up in Copenhagen to promote their energy drink – Prime, fans started throwing bottles at the duo when the boxer and rapper, KSI yelled ‘Drink Prime’. The security official had to clear out the stage to protect them from the incoming bottles. While both KSI and pro-wrestler Logan appeared to find the whole incident funny, they were also finding it hard to dodge all the Prime bottles.

KSI himself uploaded the video of the pelting on Twitter, which has now gone viral. The clip has been watched by more than 11 million people.

After enjoying great success from the sales of the energy drink Prime in the US and UK, the duo proved that apart from creating content, they also have a knack for business marketing. But their promotional meeting for the same in Denmark didn’t go as planned. The fan meet-up which started in a civilised manner suddenly took a downturn and took the form of a bizarre attack on these two athletes.

It all started when influencer KSI yelled the signature line of the product ‘Drink Prime’. After this announcement, enthusiastic fans started showering Prime bottles towards Logan Paul and KSI. However, both the YouTubers took the ordeal in good spirits and went on to share the video on the micro-blogging site.

Apart from this, there have been several videos circulating the internet which show how the security officials were taking the duo off the stage to protect them from the pelting.

Amid all this, fans are talking about the ‘aim’ of one of the fans who threw a bottle from miles away and hit KSI’s forehead. A Twitter user even shared the slow version of this part of the video.

Who the F did do that pic.twitter.com/FrG0hWm2dp — Adnan: (@Adnanhigh) June 27, 2023

Some also appreciated how KSI managed to dodge the fan’s throw.

He dodged it well tho — Abdulaziz Aladwani (@Abdulaziz101) June 27, 2023

That head movement tho 🤣😏 — Deen (@DeenTheGreat) June 27, 2023

This incident is also described as one of the genius marketing tactics by some fans.

Paul and KSI’s drink is currently available in British supermarkets such as Aldi and Asda. It recently also entered Sainsbury in London. Sainsbury was the first to launch the new KSI limited edition Orange and Mango flavour.

