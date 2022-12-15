Kobe Bryant's daughter granted restraining order against stalker with criminal past

Los Angeles: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant has been granted a restraining order by a court here against a man who she said had sent her unwanted messages, stalked her in person and owns weapons.

The restraining order was granted on Wednesday, Daily Mail reported.

The man, named Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp, 32, was ordered by the Los Angeles County Superior Court to remain a minimum of 200 yards from Natalia Bryant for the next three years.

Natalia testified in court about the fear and anxiety Kemp’s actions brought her after he stalked her for multiple years.

‘He was in love with me… He wanted to make love to me. He wanted to be together,” she said.

The 19-year-old further informed the court that the man began sending her direct messages on social media when she was 17-years-old, and she didn’t block him so as not to trigger him to violence. “I was in fear for the longest time, that if I did block him, he would act in rage or get angry,” Natalia said.

