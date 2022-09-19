Know the Kings and Queens who attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral

A host royalty from across the world gathered at Westminster Abbey as the mortal remains of Queen Elizabeth II - the longest ruling queen of Britain - awaits the final journey

London: A host royalty from across the world gathered at Westminster Abbey as the mortal remains of Queen Elizabeth II – the longest ruling queen of Britain – awaits the final journey.

Royalty at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as she Lies in State:

– Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is the Druk Gyalpo or “Dragon king” of the Kingdom of Bhutan. Born on February 21, 1980, He is the eldest son of the fourth Dragon king of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and his third wife, Queen Ashi Tshering Yangdon.

He became te monarch when his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated the throne in his favor through a royal eddict issued on December 9, 2006. He was officially crowned on November 6, 2008.

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck announced his engagement to Jetsun Pema while opening the parliament session on May 20, 2011.

-Japan’s Emperor Naruhito

Born in Tokyo on February 23, 1960, as the eldest child of Akihito and Michiko – then crown prince and crown princess of Japan- Naruhito is the reigning emperor of Japan. He acceded to the Chrysanthemum Throne and officially became the king on May 1, 2019 following the abdication of his father, Akihito. The beginning of his reign marked the start of the Reiwa era. Naruhito is the 126th king of Japan according to the east Asian country’s traditional order of succession.

Naruhito became the heir apparent to the Japanese throne when his father was crowned emperor on January 7, 1989, following the death of Emperor Shōwa. He was formally declared the crown prince following royal ceremony in 1991.

Naruhito was enrolled in the prestigious Gakushūin school system in Tokyo when he was four years old. He later studied history at Gakushuin University and English at Merton College, Oxford.

He met Harvard graduate and diplomat Masako Owada in November 1986 and married her in 1993. The couple has one daughter – Aiko, Princess Toshi, who was born in 2001.

– Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia, also known as Felipe VI, is the king of Spain. He was born on January 30, 1968 – the third child and only son of former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía. He married TV news journalist Letizia Ortiz in 2004. The couple has two daughters, Leonor – his heir presumptive – and Sofía.

Felipe VI was crowned king on June 19, 2014 after the abdication of his father. According to the constitution of Span, as king Felipe VI is the head of state and commander-in-chief of the Spanish Armed Forces with the military rank of Captain General.He also plays the role of the supreme representation of Spain in international relations.

Notable event during the reign of Felipe VI was his dissolution of the Spanish parliament in 2016, strong condemnation of the Catalonian independence referendum, the COVID-19 pandemic, and moves to ensure more transparency in affairs concerning the royal family.

– Norway’s King Harald V

Born just two years before the start of the Second World War, Norway’s King Harald V spent his early years in exile due to Germany’s occupation of his country. He returned to Norway after the war ended in 1945.

The third child and only son of King Olav V of Norway and Princess Märtha of Sweden, Harald was crowned on January 17, 1991.

