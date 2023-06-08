World

Knife attack in France: 8 children stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker in playground, 3 critical

An eyewitness said that the man attacked the group of young children while they were playing at a playground in Annecy in France around 9:45 am on Thursday

Umang Sharma June 08, 2023 15:43:02 IST
mass stabbing attack at a park in Annecy, France. Twitter/@sotiridi.

Eight children and an adult were stabbed by a knifeman in a playground in Annecy, a town located in the French Alps, on Thursday.

At the time of filing this report, three children were said to be in critical condition and were fighting for their lives at a hospital.

A report by Dailymail UK quoted an eyewitness saying that the man attacked the group of young children while they were playing at a playground in Annecy around 9:45 am.

The knifeman, believed to be a Syrian asylum seeker, was subdued by the police who reached the scene after getting report of the incident.

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin in a Tweet said that the attacker had been arrested.

"Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police," Darmanin tweeted.

As per reports, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was travelling to the scene of the attack, her aide informed.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 08, 2023 15:43:02 IST

