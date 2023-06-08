Knife attack in France: 8 children stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker in playground, 3 critical

Eight children and an adult were stabbed by a knifeman in a playground in Annecy, a town located in the French Alps, on Thursday.

At the time of filing this report, three children were said to be in critical condition and were fighting for their lives at a hospital.

A report by Dailymail UK quoted an eyewitness saying that the man attacked the group of young children while they were playing at a playground in Annecy around 9:45 am.

The knifeman, believed to be a Syrian asylum seeker, was subdued by the police who reached the scene after getting report of the incident.

#Breaking: Update – Video footage reportedly taken minutes after the terror stabbing attack in #Annecy, #France, showing you the Syrian suspect running away after being chased by locals, while people scream for help in the background for the children that had been stabbed. pic.twitter.com/WufuLkgMkf — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) June 8, 2023

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin in a Tweet said that the attacker had been arrested.

"Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police," Darmanin tweeted.

As per reports, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was travelling to the scene of the attack, her aide informed.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.