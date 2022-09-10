Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death
Charles III has been formally proclaimed the King of Britain. Photo: ANI
King Charles III Proclamation Ceremony LIVE: The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”
However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on 2 June, 1953 — 16 months after her accession on 6 February, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.
A look at the formalities that take place after Charles accedes to the throne:
Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council.” This is made up of officials from the Privy Council, which includes senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England, who are summoned to the palace for the meeting.
Parliament is then recalled for lawmakers to take their oaths of allegiance to the new monarch.
The new monarch will swear an oath before the Privy Council in St. James’s Palace to maintain the Church of Scotland, according to the Act of Union of 1707.
The proclamation of the new sovereign is then publicly read out at St. James’s Palace, as well as in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – the capital cities of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.
