Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death

FP Staff September 10, 2022 15:14:44 IST
King Charles III Proclamation Ceremony LIVE: Charles III declared Britain's King at royal ceremony

Charles III has been formally proclaimed the King of Britain. Photo: ANI

15:52 (ist)

King Charles III Proclamation Ceremony LIVE 

'Deeply aware of duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty', says King Charles

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world," King said soon after being proclaimed Britain's new monarch at the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London.
15:13 (ist)

King Charles III Proclamation Ceremony LIVE 

Charles officially announced as king at royal ceremony

King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

Scores of senior politicians past and present, including Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council.
14:40 (ist)

King Charles III Proclamation Ceremony LIVE 

Proclamation to take place at St James's Palace

Charles will be formally proclaimed King during a historic Accession Council at St James’s Palace.

The accession council will be followed at 3:30 PM IST by the principal proclamation, the new sovereign’s first public proclamation. 
14:11 (ist)

King Charles III Proclamation Ceremony LIVE 

Joe Biden to attend queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain.

“I don’t know the details yet, but I’ll be going,” he told reporters.

The date of the funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Biden said he had not yet spoken to the queen’s son, King Charles III.

“I know him… I did not call him,” he said.

Biden spoke to media before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where he had been giving a speech.

King Charles III Proclamation Ceremony LIVE: The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”

That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.

However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on 2 June, 1953 — 16 months after her accession on 6 February, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.

A look at the formalities that take place after Charles accedes to the throne:

Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council.” This is made up of officials from the Privy Council, which includes senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England, who are summoned to the palace for the meeting.

Parliament is then recalled for lawmakers to take their oaths of allegiance to the new monarch.

The new monarch will swear an oath before the Privy Council in St. James’s Palace to maintain the Church of Scotland, according to the Act of Union of 1707.

The proclamation of the new sovereign is then publicly read out at St. James’s Palace, as well as in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – the capital cities of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

Updated Date: September 10, 2022 15:59:14 IST

