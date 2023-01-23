Kim Kardashian delivers lecture at Harvard Business School, Internet asks, 'Is it fool’s or idiotic day?'

New Delhi: At 42, Kim Kardashian continues to be one of the most successful fashion influencers out there. And to top it all, her shapewear line SKIMS has continued to garner attention and praise. Amid all this, Kim travelled to the prestigious Harvard Business School alongside SKIMS co-founder Jens Grade to discuss the company’s success ever going to the market in June 2019. However, that did not stop trolls.

Kim Kardashian at Harvard

The celebrity, entrepreneur and mother of four, who is studying law, took to social media to pen her experience at Harvard, calling it a Bucket List Dream. Kim wrote, “I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins. I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!! Thank you professor Len Schlesinger and @harvardhbs for having us. #BucketListDream”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim gets hit by trolls

Trolls instantly took to social media to roast the celeb and entrepreneur, with one person writing, "Imagine going to Harvard and paying $85000 for 1 course about Skims." A second person commented, "U spoke at Harvard??? Is it fool’s or idiotic day?", while a third commented, "Sooooo what building did you buy to get in?" One person even questioned Harvard's standards, writing, "@harvardhbs what happened to your standards?????", while yet another person commented, "Harvard business 101: getting born into wealth and becoming a celebrity through some bs tv show. What a great and interesting guest lecturer to pick!"

Not everyone was condescending

However, not everyone roasted Kim online. Fellow celebrity Paris Hilton wrote, "That’s hot" along with a fire emoji, while Tracy Romulus, who is one of Kim Kardashian's closest confidants and her right-hand when it comes to marketing, wrote, "Nothing you can’t do." Ash K Holm, a Los Angeles-based makeup artist, who does Kim Kardashian's makeup shared, "You inspire me so much, Kim!! This trip was so much fun," while a netizen shared, "I love how people are being rude and acting like she doesn’t deserve this…She is an extremely successful business woman and she’s awesome at marketing and branding. We all can see your green goblin of jealousy, Karen."

What is SKIMS?

Skims is a clothing brand that was co-founded by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede. The brand focuses on body positivity and inclusivity was valued at over $3.2 billion in January 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.