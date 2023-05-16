Kim Jong Un will now be called ‘Respected Father’ by young North Koreans

Young people in North Korea will now have to call Kim Jong Un “Respected Father.” The move has caused a lot of resentment among the youth who do not consider him worthy enough to hold an honorific.

According to Radio Free Asia, the 38-year-old leader seems to be legitimising his authority like his father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung. Both his father and grandfather have been referred to as “Respected Father.”

A resident of the north-eastern province of North Hamgyong told RFA, “Until now, the authorities have been saying [in the media] that the hearts of the people admire and obey the general secretary … like they follow and obey their own fathers.”

The source, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, added, “According to this month’s educational lecture, young people between the ages of 14 and 35 now have to call the general secretary their father, even though he is estimated to be 38 years’ old.”

People not thrilled about it

Calling a man who is only 38 years old ‘father’ is not sitting right with many people. Many think that he is still too young and inexperienced compared to his predecessors, which in turn makes the title inappropriate.

North Korea’s founder and Kim’s grandfather Kim Jong II Sung began using the title in 1976 when he was 55 years old. The youngest North Koreans, however, referred to him as “grandfather.”

Meanwhile, Kim Jong II used the title only when he turned 53 until his death in 2011.

Another resident in the northern province of Ryanggang said, “The media praises him as an outstanding and sophisticated leader, a fearless patriot who spreads the dignity and power of [our country] to the world,’ and now we are to call him Father.”

“Resentment among young people is rising,” she added.

