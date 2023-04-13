'Killing machine' Iran snuffed out life of 582 people in 2022; over 150 executed so far this year

Tehran: Iran has become a “killing machine” as the country has hanged 582 people in last year, 75 per cent higher than 2021, Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) documented.

The latest figures of execution by Iranian authorities have been higher since 2015 and well above the figure of 333 for 2021.

According to IHR, 972 people were put to death in Iran in 2015.

In the first three months (January, February and March) of 2023 alone, more than 150 people have been executed.

IHR director Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam told AFP, with the alarming number of executions in mere three months, raises concerns that the overall total for 2023 could be the highest in some two decades.

Iranian authorities have aimed to “instil fear” by hanging its population, the reports said.

Iran has been witnessing large scale anti-government protests since September 2022, following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

In a crackdown to protests, the authorities hanged four men which prompted an international outcry. Also, 100 other protesters risk execution after being sentenced to death or charged with capital offences in the country.

Moghaddam saying though the international reaction was keeping protest-related executions in check, Iran did not stop and instead continued with executions on other charges to instil fear among people, stopping them from protesting.

“We fear the number of executions will dramatically increase in 2023 if the international community does not react more,” Mahmood said.

“Every execution in Iran is political, regardless of the charges,” he added, describing those executed on drug or murder charges as the “low cost victims” of Iran’s “killing machine”.

Iran’s penal code allows execution by methods that include firing squad, stoning and even crucifixion, but all executions in the recent years have been carried out by hanging.

With inputs from AFP

