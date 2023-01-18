Kids on sale online in Russia? Moscow couple see ad for sale of 5-yr-old on property website

Moscow: A Moscow couple went online hunting for a house, instead, came across an advertisement for a young Russian boy on sale.

The advert for the five-year-old child was posted under the ‘animals’ section of the website.

According to Russian news outlet Moskovskij Komsomolets (MK), Matvey, 33, claimed that the ad had a photo of a young boy with the caption, “Seryozha – buy in Moscow”.

The ad had also mentioned that the “price” of the boy was available on request, alongside a phone number and a female seller’s name, according to Mirror.

The couple alerted the police as soon as they saw the bizarre advert and handed them over a written statement.

An investigation is now underway with MK hinting towards an “evil joke” or “something more serious”.

Not the first such case

This is not the first time an advertisement for a child has been spotted in Russia.

Last year in July, a mother sold her newborn baby to fund her £3,000 nose job. Police reports suggest that the mother initially took a small deposit of £274 from the buyers just five days after her child was born.

However, a few days later the baby fell ill and officials demanded his birth certificate when his new parents took him to the hospital for a check-up.

The birth mother then decided to extract some more money from the buyers for the birth certificate and eventually demanded another £1,370.

However, just a few moments before the transaction was completed, the group was nabbed by the police for human trafficking.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.