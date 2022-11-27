Kids are among the ‘rebels’ Taliban are gunning down in Afghanistan
Twitter user Abdulhaq Omeri, a journalist, claimed that he has received photographs of the victims from their families which show that among the nine killed, three were kids who had nothing to do with armed groups, contrary to the claims by Taliban.
New Delhi: A day after Taliban claimed they have killed nine armed rebels in Daikundi, reports of three children – not linked to any armed group – being among the victims are doing the rounds on social media.
“Taliban claimed they have killed 9 armed rebels in Daikundi, but the new photos of the victims sent to me by families of victims show 3 kids are among the victims. None of the victims related to any armed groups. #Afghanistan @SR_Afghanistan,” he tweeted.
Taliban claimed they have killed 9 armed rebels in Daikundi, but the new photos of the victims sent to me by families of victims show 3 kids are among the victims. None of the victims related to any armed groups. #Afghanistan @SR_Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/AkNXPctDtk
— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) November 27, 2022
Taliban had on Saturday accepted responsibility for the attack on civilians in Daikundi and called it “repression of the rebels”.
Abdul Nafe Takor, the Taliban’s interior ministry spokesman, claimed that the Taliban forces attacked armed people in Sewak Shibar area of Daikundi province.
He said nine people were killed and four others suffered injuries in the operation.
The spokesperson said the group’s security forces had sent two local officials to the area to ask the armed people to put down their weapons. However, the “rebels” refused to give up.
Local sources said that the Taliban waged the operation and killed these civilians with the cooperation of the local Taliban members.
The spokesperson claimed that after the “rebels” refused to lay down their weapons, the group’s fighters started an operation in which two Taliban members were also been killed.
Takor had denied reports of children being killed in the attack and claimed that the dead people were armed.
With inputs from agencies
