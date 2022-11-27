New Delhi: A day after Taliban claimed they have killed nine armed rebels in Daikundi, reports of three children – not linked to any armed group – being among the victims are doing the rounds on social media.

Twitter user Abdulhaq Omeri, a journalist, claimed that he has received photographs of the victims from their families which show that among the nine killed, three were kids who had nothing to do with the armed groups, contrary to the claims by Taliban.

“Taliban claimed they have killed 9 armed rebels in Daikundi, but the new photos of the victims sent to me by families of victims show 3 kids are among the victims. None of the victims related to any armed groups. #Afghanistan @SR_Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

Taliban claimed they have killed 9 armed rebels in Daikundi, but the new photos of the victims sent to me by families of victims show 3 kids are among the victims. None of the victims related to any armed groups. #Afghanistan @SR_Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/AkNXPctDtk — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) November 27, 2022

Taliban had on Saturday accepted responsibility for the attack on civilians in Daikundi and called it “repression of the rebels”.

Abdul Nafe Takor, the Taliban’s interior ministry spokesman, claimed that the Taliban forces attacked armed people in Sewak Shibar area of Daikundi province.