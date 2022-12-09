Kid warms up goat near fire in chilling weather, viral video wins hearts

Winters are here and with that our blankets and sweaters are already to beat the chill and protect our hands and feet themselves from the cold weather. While humans still have the option to beat the chill by staying indoors and wearing warm clothes, it is our furry friends who fail to protect themselves. Animals, especially the strays are usually left helpless and freezing outside with no one to take care of them. However, now a video of a small kid helping to warm up a goat is going viral and is also winning hearts on the internet.

The video was shared a few days back but has been making rounds on social media platforms. As we see in the video, a small kid, after noticing a brown-coloured goat freezing in the cold weather, takes it on his lap and sits beside a fire. He then warms his hands in the fire and further applies his hands to the goat’s body.

While the animal sits calmly and looks relaxed, the kid repeats his act and continuously warms up the goat.

The heartwarming video of the little child has won several hearts on the internet. The video was shared by a user named ‘Gulzar Sahab’ with a caption that reads, “Everyone feels the cold.”

Watch:

As soon as the video was shared, many people took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, "Storytelling time! I remembered after watching this video! "Kindness pays back", while another user commented, "By seeing this video I remember my childhood days."

"Heart full of Love for this child, too much to learn", a third user wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Notably, the video not just displays the kid's kind gesture but also shows the simplicity of his environment as he seems to be in some kind of rural area.

Since being shared, the video has grabbed over 15,000 views. Also, it has amassed over 1,600 likes and several appreciative comments.

