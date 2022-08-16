YouTubers make it look fun and easy, but a lot of hard work goes into creating just one video. And now, even children are creating videos for YouTube.

Getting even 10 subscribers on YouTube is not a child’s play, especially after the increase in competition on the platform. YouTubers make it look fun and easy, but a lot of hard work goes into creating just one video. And now, even children are creating videos for YouTube. When a YouTuber hits 100,000 subscribers, the person receives a silver play button by YouTube. But in a very sweet incident, a kid was given a handmade wooden play button by his friend after he reached the 100 subscribers count on his YouTube channel. The play button was coloured in pink, and the picture of it was shared by his father on Twitter.

Have a look at this tweet:

My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZySyY7n1mW — Matt Koval (@mattkoval) August 14, 2022



“My son hit 100 subscribers, so his friend made him this wooden play button.”, the kid’s father captioned his tweet. This adorable tweet has gone viral. It currently has more than 5,000 retweets and over 68,000 likes.

In the picture, it can be seen that the button of YouTube has been drawn on a wooden board, and the whole board is painted with pink colour. The text on the button reads, “Presented to ‘kid’s name’, for passing 100 Subscribers.”

“Adorable! My kids want to start their channel and I am not sure if I want them to. What has been your experience?” asked a concerned mother in the comment section.

Adorable! My kids want to start their channel and I am not sure if I want them to. What has been your experience? — Monica Lim (@monicalimco) August 14, 2022



To this, a user replied, “Only let them read comments with you and if it's a bad comment simply explain to them that sometimes people have a bad day and take it out on others. This is not right and we should not behave like this but we must understand that this person is just having a bad day.”

Only let them read comments with you and if it's a bad comment simply explain to them that sometimes people have a bad day and take it out on others. This is not right and we should not behave like this but we must understand that this person is just having a bad day. — Lance Joubert (@LanceJoubert) August 15, 2022



Kid YouTubers are becoming very popular these days. For example, Ryan Kaji - a 10-year-old boy - has over 33 million subscribers on YouTube. At present, he is one of the most popular and the highest-paid YouTuber in the world. According to The Guardian, he earns $29.5 million per year from his videos.

In India also, kids are now rising to fame. 13-year-old Anantya Anand, who runs a channel named MyMissAnand, has around 13.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

