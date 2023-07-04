'Khalistanis playing into hands of ISI', says BJP after Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire

The BJP on Tuesday condemned in “strong voice” the attempt by Khalistani supporters to set ablaze the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, saying that the Khalistanis are playing into the hands of ISI and have become the enemy of India and Sikhs.

“We condemn in strong voice the attempt to set on fire the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Consulates are a ray of hope and a support centre for the people of our country living in foreign nations. These people (Khalistanis) have become the enemy of India and Sikhs. They are playing into the hands of ISI,” said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

#WATCH | On fire at Indian Consulate in San Francisco, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, says “We condemn in strong voice the attempt to set on fire the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Consulates are a ray of hope and a support centre for the people of our country living in… pic.twitter.com/nejLedznvE — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

“I request the Sikhs abroad to identify these people and take strict action against them,” Sirsa added.

The US on Tuesday also strongly condemned the pro-Khalistan supporters for vandalising and setting Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated 2 July posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

ARSON ATTEMPT AT SF INDIAN CONSULATE: #DiyaTV has verified with @CGISFO @NagenTV that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no… pic.twitter.com/bHXNPmqSVm — Diya TV – 24/7 * Free * Local (@DiyaTV) July 3, 2023

The video, with the words violence begets violence emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, one of India’s most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada last month.

Responding to the incident, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a tweet on Monday said, “The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence.”

Diya TV, a South Asian broadcast TV network in the US, said in a tweet that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate.”

“The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, the damage was limited and no staffers were harmed. Local, state and federal authorities have been notified,” it said.

The outlet also posted a video of the arson attack.

A poster being shared on social media says that a “Khalistan Freedom Rally” will be organised on 8 July that will start in Berkeley, California and end at the Indian embassy in San Francisco.

This is the second time within months that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco came under attack from Khalistani supporters.

On 19 March, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.